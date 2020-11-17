2022 Infiniti QX55: Watch the reveal with Aloe Blacc here

Infiniti's been rather quiet recently, but today, Tuesday, it has something exciting to share with us: the 2022 QX55 SUV.

R&B artist Aloe Blacc will help the automaker debut this new crossover, which is expected take on a shape similar to the QX50 with more of a coupe-like body for heightened athleticism.

"Coupeovers," as we loosely refer to them around these parts, are become more and more popular. Turning the Infiniti QX50 into a new model with (expected) shared underpinnings should help give Infiniti more firepower to help satisfy the world's luxury crossover craze.

Stick around right here for the reveal tonight at 8:55 p.m. ET (5:55 p.m. PT) to see the QX55 in the metal.