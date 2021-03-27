2022 Infiniti QX55 driven, Genesis GV70 specs revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here we are at another week in review, Roadshow readers. We had lots of good stuff happen in the past seven days, so don't wait and dive into the good stuff right down below.
Top reviews
2022 Infiniti QX55 dons a familiar rooflineSee all photos
Managing Editor Steven Ewing took the 2022 Infiniti QX55 for a spin and it's... alright. Great looks, but Ewing found quite a few flaws.
Click here to read our 2022 Infiniti QX55 first drive review.
2021 Genesis GV80 2.5T should have Europe on the runSee all photos
News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt reviewed the 2021 Genesis GV80 with the 2.5-liter turbo-four engine and still found it to be one hell of an SUV.
Click here to read our 2021 Genesis GV80 2.5T review.
2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI: The adult GTISee all photos
Reviews Editor Emme Hall drove the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, and if you need a GTI in sedan's clothing, this is just the ticket.
Click here to read our 2021 VW Jetta GLI review.
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA45 sets quite the paceSee all photos
Top news
- 2022 Genesis GV70's US specs detailed: We went hands on with the new GV70 and we're pretty damn impressed.
- How buyers spec their new Broncos: Ford detailed how the first 2021 Bronco buyers are speccing their SUVs with some interesting choices.
- Dodge Charger and Challenger get... 3 horsepower?: Yes, the performance cars received a security update that can limit the cars to just 3 hp to thwart possible car jackings.
- New Toyota 86 may debut next month: Toyota and Subaru have a joint debut planned for April 5, and all signs point to the 86 and BRZ showing off in Japan.
- Nissan 400Z leaks in production form: And it looks really good.
- Lexus teases a new concept: We'll see the car debut soon, but in the meantime, the brand gave us another look at this mysterious car.