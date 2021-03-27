GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2022 Infiniti QX55 driven, Genesis GV70 specs revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look at the most important stories from the week ending March 27.

2022 Infiniti QX55Enlarge Image

Looks good, has flaws.

 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Here we are at another week in review, Roadshow readers. We had lots of good stuff happen in the past seven days, so don't wait and dive into the good stuff right down below.

Top reviews

2022 Infiniti QX55 dons a familiar roofline

Managing Editor Steven Ewing took the 2022 Infiniti QX55 for a spin and it's... alright. Great looks, but Ewing found quite a few flaws.

Click here to read our 2022 Infiniti QX55 first drive review.

2021 Genesis GV80 2.5T should have Europe on the run

News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt reviewed the 2021 Genesis GV80 with the 2.5-liter turbo-four engine and still found it to be one hell of an SUV.

Click here to read our 2021 Genesis GV80 2.5T review.

2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI: The adult GTI

Reviews Editor Emme Hall drove the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, and if you need a GTI in sedan's clothing, this is just the ticket.

Click here to read our 2021 VW Jetta GLI review.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA45 sets quite the pace

Top news

All the Jeep concepts from Easter Jeep Safari 2021

