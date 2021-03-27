2022 Infiniti QX55 driven, Genesis GV70 specs revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Here we are at another week in review, Roadshow readers. We had lots of good stuff happen in the past seven days, so don't wait and dive into the good stuff right down below.

Top reviews

Managing Editor Steven Ewing took the 2022 Infiniti QX55 for a spin and it's... alright. Great looks, but Ewing found quite a few flaws.

Click here to read our 2022 Infiniti QX55 first drive review.

News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt reviewed the 2021 Genesis GV80 with the 2.5-liter turbo-four engine and still found it to be one hell of an SUV.

Click here to read our 2021 Genesis GV80 2.5T review.

Reviews Editor Emme Hall drove the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, and if you need a GTI in sedan's clothing, this is just the ticket.

Click here to read our 2021 VW Jetta GLI review.

Top news