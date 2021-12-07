Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Hyundai Tucson receives new rugged-looking XRT trim

Buyers can opt for the XRT trim atop the SEL trim with the Convenience Package for a bolder look.

2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT

More rugged looks, ahoy.

 Hyundai

2022 Hyundai Tucson buyers have yet another option to consider when shopping the SUV: the XRT trim. Revealed on Monday, the Tucson XRT is based on the SEL trim with the vehicle's Convenience Package options, but emboldens things with more rugged accents and black trim. Really, it's just what the modern SUV shopper wants these days and comes as no surprise.

The front and rear fascias receive a few tweaks to create XRT-specific looks and larger cladding accents specific black 19-inch wheels for the new trim. The SUV also gets roof rails, a tow hitch, dark window trim surrounds and fancy approach lighting. All of this on top of the goods from trim and options package it builds upon, though the XRT does delete the sunroof. Inside, the SUV only comes with black cloth upholstery and a matching black headliner.

2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT

The package looks pretty good.

 Hyundai

Hyundai will sell the Tucson XRT with a starting price of $32,625 after a $1,225 destination charge. That gets you a front-wheel drive model. If you want all-wheel drive to match the more rugged looks, the price climbs to $34,125, which also includes the destination charge. It'll land at dealers soon and match exclusively to Tucson without any of the offered hybrid systems.

