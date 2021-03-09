2022 Hyundai Tucson prices target RAV4, CR-V and Escape

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai's gunning for the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Ford Escape and the bushel of compact crossovers currently on sale. On Monday, Hyundai said the new Tucson with its futuristic looks starts at $26,135 after a $1,185 destination charge -- a price that strikes right at the heart of the segment.

Of the other compact crossovers named here, only the Ford Escape is cheaper, and to be clear, it's $5 cheaper, so that's not a big W in the Blue Oval's column. The CR-V comes in a couple hundred dollars more expensive, while the RAV4 costs about $1,200 more to start. These base prices are often just great marketing fuel, too, since dealerships like to stock better-equipped models. In the 2022 Tucson's case, that'd be the SEL trim, one rung up from the base SE.

At $27,685, it packs a lot of the modern car-buyer's must-haves. Heated front seats, smart keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and more are all onboard. That's also atop standard features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch touchscreen and 17-inch alloy wheels. Paired against the RAV4's prices, it's a compelling option.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai will let buyers go wild with features in four other trims, though. The SEL Convenience starts at $30,285, while the SEL Premium moves to $31,985. The sporty-looking N Line trim starts at $31,785 and a range-topping Limited trim nearly clips $36,000. If you want to swap in Hyundai's all-wheel drive system, it's an extra $1,400 for any trim. Any one of the trims comes with a 2.5-liter inline-four engine good for 187 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic shuffles power to the wheels.

For the first time, Hyundai has a Tucson Hybrid it'd like to sell buyers as well. Prices start at $30,235 for the fuel-sipper, but keep in mind, it comes standard with AWD and all the goods from the SEL trim, which makes it an enticing pick. Hyundai also offers the hybrid variant in SEL Convenience trim, starting at $32,835, and Limited, starting at $38,535. The powertrain here is a 1.6-liter turbo-four paired with an electric motor and a 1.49-kilowatt-hour battery pack. With greater efficiency comes more power as well; the hybrid sports 226 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

On paper, the Tucson's shaping up to be something that may keep Honda and Toyota up at night. Time will tell, but we'll see the first SUVs reach dealers in the next few weeks.