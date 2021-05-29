2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 revealed, Ferrari Portofino M driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to the weekend, and a happy Memorial Day weekend at that, Roadshow readers. Before we logged out for some recreational time, this past week brought us a ton of good stuff. Grab a snack, sit back and dive into everything below. Up for a video instead? We got you with the Roadshow News Recap right up above.

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens dropped the top (and the hammer at some point, I'm sure) on the 2021 Ferrari Portofino M. His big takeaway? The M stands for "magnificent."

2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo makes a strong case for going base See all photos +38 More

Managing Editor Steve Ewing clocked some miles in the 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. Honestly, he walked away thinking this is all the Taycan Cross Turismo you really need.

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took a spin in the 2021 Lexus LS 500 F Sport and found it's pretty nimble for its size.

Measuring your car's brakes to tell if you need a brake...

Does your car need a brake job? Cooley's here to let you know how to check.

Toyota built a Prius rally car and it's pretty awesome

Toyota built a Prius rally car. Krok got to drive it. It's rad, we promise.