2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 revealed, Ferrari Portofino M driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Top reviews
2021 Ferrari Portofino M has more power, less roofSee all photos
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens dropped the top (and the hammer at some point, I'm sure) on the 2021 Ferrari Portofino M. His big takeaway? The M stands for "magnificent."
2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo makes a strong case for going baseSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing clocked some miles in the 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. Honestly, he walked away thinking this is all the Taycan Cross Turismo you really need.
2021 Lexus LS 500 F Sport is sprightly for something so largeSee all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took a spin in the 2021 Lexus LS 500 F Sport and found it's pretty nimble for its size.
Top news
- 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 prepares to wow: The electric SUV lands this fall with incredible looks and absurdly fast charging.
- Ford F-150 Lightning Pro packs a super cheap price: The base F-150 Lightning doesn't look skimpy at all.
- 2022 BMW M4 Competition convertible bows: With standard all-wheel drive for the first time, this looks like a super convertible.
- Toyota Highlander goes bronze: The brand revealed a Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition and it's... interesting.
- How does $12,500 off an EV sound? The latest legislation to advance in Congress would let EV buyers claim back up to $12,500 on their next tax return, with a couple catches.
- Rolls-Royce creates a stunning Boat Tail: The British marque is ready to embrace coachbuilding again, and it roared back with this gorgeous car.
Bentley Bentayga S embraces sport with less speedSee all photos
Top videos
Does your car need a brake job? Cooley's here to let you know how to check.
Toyota built a Prius rally car. Krok got to drive it. It's rad, we promise.