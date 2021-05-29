Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 revealed, Ferrari Portofino M driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest and best stories from the week ending May 29.

Welcome to the weekend, and a happy Memorial Day weekend at that, Roadshow readers. Before we logged out for some recreational time, this past week brought us a ton of good stuff. Grab a snack, sit back and dive into everything below. Up for a video instead? We got you with the Roadshow News Recap right up above.

Top reviews

2021 Ferrari Portofino M has more power, less roof

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens dropped the top (and the hammer at some point, I'm sure) on the 2021 Ferrari Portofino M. His big takeaway? The M stands for "magnificent."

Click here to read our 2021 Ferrari Portofino M first drive review.

2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo makes a strong case for going base

Managing Editor Steve Ewing clocked some miles in the 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. Honestly, he walked away thinking this is all the Taycan Cross Turismo you really need.

Click here to read our 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo review.

2021 Lexus LS 500 F Sport is sprightly for something so large

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took a spin in the 2021 Lexus LS 500 F Sport and found it's pretty nimble for its size.

Click here to read our 2021 Lexus LS 500 F Sport review.

Top news

Bentley Bentayga S embraces sport with less speed

Top videos

Does your car need a brake job? Cooley's here to let you know how to check.

Toyota built a Prius rally car. Krok got to drive it. It's rad, we promise.