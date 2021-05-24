2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 hits the US with 2-way charging and an estimated 300 miles of range

Hyundai revealed the funky new Ioniq 5 EV earlier this year, and on Monday, the automaker released a few more details about the US-spec version of the car that'll go on sale this fall.

The 2022 Ioniq 5 will initially be available with rear-wheel drive though an all-wheel-drive version will come online a bit later. A 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery and single electric motor pushes out 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and Hyundai is targeting a range of 300 miles in this configuration, though that's also the number the company quoted for the global Ioniq 5 using the much more optimistic European WLTP test cycle.

For the all-wheel-drive version, the 168-kW rear motor is joined by a 74-kW front unit, and total output is rated at 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. However, Hyundai is estimating a range of 269 miles, and says a fully loaded Ioniq 5 Limited AWD will do 244 miles. Final EPA ratings will be published later this year.

Compared to other new EVs, the Ioniq 5's estimated range looks good. The rear-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID 4 is rated at 250 miles, and the most efficient Ford Mustang Mach-E with RWD and the long-range battery gets 305 miles. However, Hyundai's crossover has a distinct advantage over Ford and VW with its rapid charging technology. The 800-volt electrical system means the Ioniq 5 can accept electrons from a super-fast 350 kW fast charger, and the battery can go from 10% charge to 80% in just 18 minutes. Put another way, you can add 68 miles to the Ioniq 5 in just 5 minutes.

However, these fast chargers can be difficult to find, so the Ioniq 5 can also work on the 400-volt legacy infrastructure that's more common. Plugged into a 150-kW charger, you'll have to wait 25 minutes to go from 10% to 80%, or grab 42 miles in 5 minutes. Still, that's not bad.

If you're charging from home the Ioniq 5 can accept a Level 2 charger pushing out 10.9 kW and get to a full battery in just under 7 hours. Remember, charging isn't linear, so that last 20% takes a lot longer than the first 80% or so, but most customers are likely plugging in overnight anyway.

Even at its quickest pace, 18 minutes is still 18 minutes, so Hyundai made the Ioniq 5's interior a seriously nice place to be. Made with sustainable materials -- including paint made from bean oil -- the interior has a sleek and modern aesthetic. I love the magnetic dashboard and the center console, which can slide 5.5 inches along the flat floor. A center 12-inch screen takes care of infotainment duties, with in-car payments for parking, charging and even Domino's pizza, while a second screen functions as a reconfigurable gauge cluster. Thanks to its super-long wheelbase, the Ioniq 5 has more space inside than both the Mustang Mach-E and ID 4, though it also has the smallest cargo area.

If you need to be productive while waiting to charge, the Ioniq 5 can supply 1.9 kW of power both inside and outside of the vehicle. You can easily keep your laptop charged or -- as the lady in the photo below demonstrates -- use your electric flat iron. The Ioniq 5 can even power tailgating toys like TVs and blenders.

We won't be able to drive the Ioniq 5 for a few months, but Hyundai says its EV has four levels of brake regeneration and is capable of one-pedal driving. Beyond that, the Ioniq 5 features a new smart-pedal system that adjusts the regen level by taking radar into account -- think of it like full-speed adaptive cruise control, but using regenerative power than the actual brakes.

There are four drive modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport and Snow. Each will vary the regen parameters as well as the torque split in all-wheel-drive models. There are plenty of advanced driver's aids, too, including forward-collision avoidance that works when turning left in front of oncoming traffic. The available Highway Driving Assist II now has lane-change assist and can adjust the car's lane position if a vehicle in the adjacent lane tries to cozy up. The adaptive cruise control is also improved with smart learning -- drive as you normally would and the tech will tailor the system to your preferences for acceleration and vehicle spacing. Finally, a new advanced head-up display uses augmented reality to overlay navigation directions and lane safety information. There's also a front vehicle indicator for Ioniqs equipped with HDA II.

The 2022 Ioniq 5 will be available in SE, SEL and Limited trims, and pricing will be announced closer to the EV's on-sale date this fall. Knowing Hyundai, it'll probably undercut its key competitors a bit, so expect a price around $40,000 before incentives.

As for the current Ioniq lineup, Hyundai says there won't be another generation of the hybrid, plug-in and full-EV variants. Instead, the new Ioniq sub-brand will launch a whole host of models, including the Ioniq 6 premium sedan and Ioniq 7 midsize SUV.