2022 Hyundai Elantra N is a compact rocket with customizable engine sounds

Some automakers are keen to create a performance model by slapping sticky tires and a few more horsepower onto a more mass-market-friendly vehicle. If you had any worry that the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N would be like that, this should put your worries to rest.

Hyundai on Thursday unveiled the North American spec of the 2022 Elantra N, and it's a doozy. Let's start with the simple stuff. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 producing 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque, routed through the front wheels by way of a standard six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching downshifts. There's an optional eight-speed dual-clutch automatic that includes an overboost function (N Grin Shift, in Hyundai parlance) capable of raising output to 286 hp for brief periods.

The DCT can also sense track driving and change its shift logic to prevent cog swaps at odd times, and both variants can pause brake-pedal override to permit for left-foot braking while applying throttle. Yes, there's a launch control, too, and the 245/35R19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires should provide plenty of stick.

A whole host of mechanical tweaks under the body should combine for some good times on the road. The front brakes measure 14.2 inches, 2.2 inches larger than the N Line variant, while rear brakes grow nearly the same amount, from 10.3 inches to 12.4. The power steering motor has been moved from the steering column to the rack itself. Solid motor mounts should minimize unwanted weight shifts, as should a beefier rear sway bar. An electronic limited slip differential should more efficiently shuffle power between each front wheel, while adaptive dampers let the ride be soft or stiff as needed.

Engine note is always a point of contention, and Hyundai has a surprising amount of techno-frippery to let users have it their way, although that might rankle some purist cankles in the process. Variable valves in the exhaust will permit loud or quiet operation, which I think everyone can get behind. But then there's the N Sound Equalizer, which augments vehicle sound through the speakers, including a mode that makes it sound like one of Hyundai's touring cars. There's also an honest-to-goodness equalizer that lets owners choose how much whine, throat and bass (Hyundai's terms, not mine) they want the speakers to emit. It remains unclear if a person can just shut that part off and let the engine speak for itself.

If you were wondering how Hyundai could possibly make its hard-edged Elantra sedan look more aggressive, here's the answer. Bigger wheels and a spoiler help, sure, but the blacked-out middle of the Elantra N's front bumper gives the appearance of a maw that would make even the largest Lexus jealous. That new setup boosts airflow to the engine and the brakes to keep things cool, and Hyundai said in its press release that the style is modeled after the appearance of a racing helmet.

The Elantra N's interior is a little more down to earth, with some N-specific branding on the steering wheel, seats, pedals and shifter. The N buttons on the steering wheel can call up driver-customized modes with a single press, while the overboost button does exactly what it promises. The unique front seats are mounted 0.4 inches lower and drop 2 inches of seatback thickness, shedding weight while improving space for the second row.

Every Elantra N comes standard with a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation and satellite radio, as well as a 10.3-inch gauge display, same as what you get on the Elantra Limited. The N does have a couple extra tricks up its sleeve, though, like the N-specific gauges that show boost pressure, throttle and brake pressure, oil temperature and other track-adjacent readouts. On the safety front, standard kit includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and rear parking sensors.

It's still unclear when it lands at dealerships or what the price is, but Hyundai should have more information on the 2022 Elantra N in the coming months. If the Elantra itself isn't your cup of tea, stay tuned, because Hyundai plans to expand its N Line and N trims to seven models over the course of the next year or so.