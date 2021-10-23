2022 Honda Civic Si revealed, Volvo C40 Recharge and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to the weekend once again, Roadshow readers. It's time for the week in review, so you can catch up on everything you may have missed that our editors worked on. I won't ramble on, so dive in below, or press play for this week's Roadshow News Recap to catch the goods in video form.
Top reviews
Social Media Editor Daniel Golson took a spin in the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge to see if this car is more than just a pretty face.
Click here to read our 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge first drive review.
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok drove the new 2022 Audi A3 and S3. Are they good? Very, and they should make you consider a small sedan.
Click here to read our 2022 Audi A3 and S3 first drive reviews.
News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt took the colorfully named 2022 Volcon Grunt for a ride and found it to be quite the spunky thing.
Click here to read our 2022 Volcon Grunt first ride review.
Top news
- A new Honda Civic Si is here: Honda revealed the 2022 Civic Si, with modest updates and mild style.
- 2022 GMC Sierra gets a refresh: The already posh pickup goes even more premium.
- Ford Maverick Hybrid is a frugal thing: 42 mpg in the city. It's more efficient than a Honda Civic.
- Kia's new Sportage is coming: We already saw it, but the US reveal is coming in just a few days.
- Nissan Leaf may soon die: In its place, we could get an electric SUV.
- Maserati delays the Grecale: The small SUV's debut won't happen this year after all, due to the chip shortage.
Top videos
Take a look around the new 2022 GMC Sierra with us.