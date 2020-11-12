Honda is debuting the 2022 Civic on Twitch, here's how to watch

Honda's next-generation Civic is getting ready to make its debut and that means that we're here to not only give you a sneak peek of what it looks like but also to tell you how to watch the unveiling.

The teaser image that Honda has sent out in advance of the vehicle reveal sure doesn't show much, but the good news is that the wait to see the whole thing won't be exceptionally long. Honda is planning on pulling the sheet off the brand-new Civic on its Twitch channel, Honda Head2Head, at 6:45 p.m. Pacific on November 17th.

To anyone over the age of 40, the idea of doing a car reveal on Twitch is weird, but given that the Civic is a car targeted mostly at younger people, it makes a ton of sense. Couple that with the often massive numbers of people Twitch streams can reach simultaneously, and it all starts to come together.

In addition to the car debut, Honda is hosting a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Cordae.