2022 Honda Civic Hatchback reveal: How to watch the debut

If you're missing the Honda Civic with a tailgate, don't fret because it returns this evening. The automaker will reveal the 2022 Civic Hatchback at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. Honda's promised for awhile now this hatch will be far sportier than the sedan variant of the long-running compact car, so we can't wait to see it unveiled.

Even better: We know the hatchback will be offered with a manual transmission, so kudos to Honda for keeping the stick alive there. And, if you want to look toward the future, what we'll see during the debut will ultimately be the basis of a next-generation Civic Type R.

We don't have long to wait, so check back for the reveal and all the details right here.