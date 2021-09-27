2022 GMC Yukon adds standard digital cluster, Google smarts

GMC

Chevrolet's cousin, GMC, followed updates to the Chevy 2022 Tahoe and Suburban with much the same changes to its own full-size SUV, the Yukon. On Monday, GMC said the 2022 Yukon and Yukon XL will provide buyers with more tech and that the SUV's AT4 trim gains the 6.2-liter V8 engine as an option.

The Yukon's still a very new kid on the block, so the minor changes aren't surprising. But it's good news if you want the bigger V8, at least. Buyers who choose the AT4 trim with the 6.2-liter engine will also get a new dual exhaust design. Most of the 2022 updates are inside, though.

A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster will be standard on every Yukon trim going forward, as will an updated infotainment system with Google built in. Just like most of the Tahoe's and Suburban's trims, the Yukon and Yukon XL across the board will now feature Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store embedded in the native system. As for one final change, the power sliding center console is now standard on the Yukon Denali. Oh, and there's a new Redwood Metallic exterior color, should buyers' hearts desire.

Production of the SUV kicks off alongside the Tahoe and Suburban this fall. Check back later for prices, but the SUVs will certainly remain pricier options in the segment.