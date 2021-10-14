GMC teases 2022 Sierra 1500 ahead of Oct. 21 debut

Enlarge Image GMC

If you're a fan of very fancy pickup trucks, then you are probably getting kind of excited about the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500, which we've been expecting for a little while. Well, thanks to an Instagram teaser posted on Thursday by GMC, we now know that the wait isn't going to take much longer.

The 2022 Sierra is slated to debut on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. PT, and we'll be covering that, but the teaser is giving us a little more info first. Specifically, we're getting a look at the new Sierra's lighting, and it looks pretty cool, with vertical LEDs on both the front and rear.

Apart from that, we can hear what sounds like a V8, which seems pretty obvious since, you know, this is a full-size truck from an American car company. If we were going to speculate wildly, we'd assume it's some flavor of the tried-and-true 6.2-liter pushrod engine we know and love.

GMC will be taking reservations for what it calls the most luxurious truck in its class, though we don't have all the details yet, so we don't know if there will be a deposit, etc. We do know that GMC plans to have the truck hit the market sometime in the spring of 2022.

Keep an eye here on Roadshow next week for all the 2022 Sierra 1500 details.