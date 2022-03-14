2022 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature Slides in Just Under $80K

Genesis

Genesis first told us about the new GV80 Prestige Signature back in December, and now, this fancypants SUV is available for your perusal on the company's consumer website. The Prestige Signature is essentially a fully loaded GV80, the highlight of which is a four-seat configuration with captain's chairs for rear passengers. Only 600 examples will be built, all priced from $78,295 (including $1,095 for destination).

As you'd expect, the Prestige Signature is stocked with premium amenities. Full LED lighting, 22-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, Lexicon audio system and Genesis' full suite of multimedia and driver-assistance technologies are all standard. But considering the Prestige Signature is $10,000 more than the richest GV80 Advanced Plus, this huge feature loadout makes sense.

The GV80 Prestige Signature's only options are paint colors, and even then, there are only two on offer. Matte gray and matte white are your choices, the former paired with a dark interior scheme, the latter complemented by a beige cabin. The Prestige Signature only comes with the GV80's larger 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, as well as all-wheel drive.

Considering how good the standard GV80 is, we can't imagine this Prestige Signature will be anything less than decadent. And while nearly $80,000 is certainly a lot, this still prices the Genesis well below its fanciest midsize rivals.

Genesis has yet to release any official photos or press materials beyond what you can see on the consumer site, so we'll be sure to update this story with more photos as they become available. Look for the 2022 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature to hit the road in the coming months.