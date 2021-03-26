2022 Genesis GV70 SUV arrives in the US with killer looks, fingerprint ID tech

Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/Roadshow

We at Roadshow are admittedly pretty stoked about the new Genesis GV70 crossover SUV -- it's everything we like about the luxury automaker's larger GV80, just in a smaller, sportier package. The compact GV70 won't go on sale in the US for a few more months, but Genesis brought one to Los Angeles earlier this week, giving us our first chance to poke around this important new SUV.

The GV70 looks great in photos, and none of that is lost when you see the crossover in the real world. It's low and wide, sophisticated and sleek. We love the creases along the body sides and the way the roofline wraps down into the hatchback. Slim headlights contrast Genesis' large grille, and are matched with similarly shaped taillamps 'round back. On looks alone, the Genesis GV70 is significantly more expressive and attractive than any other compact luxury SUV. Oh, and you can (and should) get it in wild colors like matte green and matte purple.

Inside, the GV70 has a fingerprint authentication system as well as sensors that can detect rear-seat passengers. There's a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, the wide infotainment screen atop the dash measures an impressive 14.5 inches and there's a digital climate control panel on the center stack with haptic feedback. That's all packaged in an interior that looks and feels super premium, with incredible attention to detail. There are a whole bunch of interesting colors to choose from, too. Sure, the usual beiges and blacks are there, but rich browns, deep greens and, yes, even purple are available.

The rear seats are spacious enough for most adults, and they fold nearly flat to expand overall cargo capacity. That said, the GV70's sloping roofline definitely cuts into the available cargo space, and it has a pretty high load-in height, too.

The GV70 will be available with the same engines as the larger GV80, meaning a 2.5-liter turbo I4 on the base end and a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 on higher trim levels. The four-cylinder engine will have 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, while the V6 will produce 375 hp and 391 lb-ft -- just like in the GV80. Unlike the GV80, though, every GV70 will come standard with all-wheel drive. Rear-wheel-drive versions will be available in other countries, but not in the US. A diesel powertrain is offered elsewhere, too.

In the US, the turbocharged 2.5-liter I4 GV70 can be had in Standard, Select, Advanced and Sport Prestige trims. Opt for the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 and you can pick from Standard, Sport Advanced or Sport Prestige. Sport packages come with unique 21-inch wheels, alloy pedals larger exterior air intakes (the car pictured here is a Sport) and a few other touches.

The most basic GV70 2.5T AWD Standard comes with an impressive list of features. You get launch control, 18-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, lane-keeping assist, lane-following assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors, leatherette seats, heated front seats, a power liftgate, wireless phone charging, fingerprint recognition and the full 14.5-inch infotainment display. The base model even comes with Genesis' Highway Driving Assist, which combines the adaptive cruise and lane-keeping technologies. Stepping up to the 2.5T Select adds 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, cooled seats and a premium audio system. The Advanced pack includes leather seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic parking assist and a 360-degree camera. No matter how you slice it, every GV70 is pretty darn loaded.

Genesis has yet to release a specific timeframe for when the GV70 will go on sale in the US, only saying that the SUV will arrive sometime this year. We don't have pricing information, either, but expect the GV70 to start around $40,000, with fully loaded models cresting $60,000. If you're interested in reserving one ahead of time, you can build and spec the GV70 on Genesis' website. And seriously, pick purple.