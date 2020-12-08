2022 Genesis GV70 SUV packs gorgeous looks, fingerprint ID tech

Enlarge Image Genesis

We at Roadshow are admittedly pretty stoked about the new Genesis GV70 crossover SUV -- it's everything we like about the luxury automaker's larger GV80, just in a smaller, sportier package. The compact GV70 won't go on sale in the US until sometime next year, but Genesis revealed a few more key details about its new SUV on Monday, including performance data and a huge list of available technologies.

Real quick, one small caveat: While we can confirm a few of the US-specific details, a number of Genesis' information comes from its Korean website, so it's unclear if everything we'll discuss will make its way to the States. As soon we get clarification, we'll update this story.

Now, onto the good stuff: We can say for sure that the US-spec GV70 will be available with the same engines as the larger GV80, meaning a 2.5-liter turbo I4 on the base end and a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 on higher trim levels. The four-cylinder engine will have 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, while the V6 will produce 375 hp and 391 lb-ft -- just like in the GV80. Both rear- and all-wheel drive will be available.

Outside the US, Genesis will offer the GV70 with a 2.2-liter turbodiesel I4, with 207 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. Don't hold your breath for this one making its way to the US.

On its Korean website, Genesis mentions the availability of an electronic limited-slip differential, which allows for lateral torque-vectoring, resulting in better handling and grip. The Korean site also says the GV70 will have a Terrain Mode in its all-wheel-drive system, and will even have launch control, allowing the V6-powered GV70 to hit 62 mph in 5.1 seconds. Genesis says the US-spec model will have a Sport Package, which likely incorporates the aforementioned technologies. And just like the GV80, the GV70 will have an electronically controlled adaptive suspension that can adjust damper settings based on upcoming road conditions.

Genesis offers a boatload of safety tech on all its vehicles and the GV70 will follow suit. The company's Highway Driving Assist II tech, which combines adaptive cruise control and steering assist, will be available, as will automatic speed adaptation, forward-collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring and a driver attention monitor. The navigation system will have augmented reality overlays, and parent company Hyundai's remote parking feature -- you know, Smaht Pahk -- will be offered.

Inside, Genesis says the GV70 will have a fingerprint authentication system as well as sensors that can detect rear-seat passengers. There's a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and the wide infotainment screen atop the dash measures an impressive 14.5 inches. That's all packaged in an interior that looks super premium and, if our time in the new G80 and GV80 are any indication, the materials and overall fit and finish should be class-leading stuff.

We initially saw the GV70 back in October, but it's worth mentioning yet again that this thing looks super cool. The quad headlamps and sloping roofline are great and the Sport Package adds a dark chrome mesh grille, redesigned bumpers, a body-colored diffuser and unique wheels.

Genesis has yet to release a specific timeframe for when the GV70 will go on sale in the US, only saying that the SUV will arrive in "calendar year 2021." Expect it to start around $40,000, with fully loaded models cresting $60,000.