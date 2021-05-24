2022 Genesis GV70 prices undercut the Germans and pack big value

Enlarge Image Genesis

Genesis continues its luxury charge with the 2022 GV70 SUV, and this compact model packs a big value punch with its $42,045 starting price. That's after a $1,045 destination charge, mind you. Every GV70 comes standard with all-wheel drive and Genesis plops a 2.5-liter turbo-four engine under the hood, good for 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is standard across the board.

That's not all. Heated seats, a hands-free liftgate, power front and passenger seats, a 14.5-inch touchscreen display, fingerprint recognition and over-the-air update capability all find their way into the base model. Further, an 8-inch digital gauge cluster is standard, as are leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, 18-inch wheels and full LED headlights and taillights. It's a lot to list, but seriously, it's worth the words because the roster of baked-in equipment is very impressive.

Spend another $4,000 and that puts you in the GV70 Select, which adds a panoramic roof, 19-inch wheels, ventilated front seats and a 16-speaker Lexicon audio system, plus more. Building on the Select trim, or $8,150 total over the base trim, is the GV70 Advanced trim. That unlocks real leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel and whole host of driver-assist features remote smart parking assist.

At the top of the range is the GV70 Sport Prestige, which costs $53,795. This is a fully loaded model, complete with giant 21-inch wheels, sporty touches such as its aluminum trim and alloy pedals, a digital key and Highway Driving Assistant.

For those in need of the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, you start at the GV70 Standard trim again, but the price increases to $53,645 to start. However, Genesis also shuffles in some other goods as standard with the V6 engine, such as an electronically controlled suspension, the "Sport Appearance" look from the turbo-four's Sport Prestige trim and real leather. The V6 model's Sport Prestige trim is the real top-of-the-line GV70 ringing in at $62,500. Here, buyers unlock some exclusives like a 12.3-inch digital cluster, carbon fiber trim, heated second-row seats and sun shades.

All in all, the prices are very much on par with the German rivals the GV70 is gunning for, like the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5. We still don't have a launch date for the SUV yet, but if you're interested, Genesis is taking reservations right now.