2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices get up to $3,000 more expensive

Depending on the EV's configuration, buyers may pay a few thousand dollars more, but every version is up by at least $1,000.

mustang-mach-e-gt-05Enlarge Image

The Mach-E GT just got up to $3,000 more expensive.

 Ford

It's not uncommon to see price increases for a car's new model year, but it looks like Ford decided to make some late-stage changes to the already announced 2022 Mustang Mach-E. According to a thread on the Mach-E fan forum last week that quotes a dealership bulletin, the electric SUV will cost up to $3,000 more as of Wednesday. Every car gets at least a $1,000 increase, but depending on a buyer's configuration, the EV can be up to $3,000 more expensive.

Ford did not immediately return a request for comment on the price increases. The bulletin shows Mustang Mach-E Select and Premium prices increase by $1,000, while the Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 and GT models get $2,000 more expensive. For buyers who choose the GT Performance Package on the GT, it's another $1,000, and anyone opting for the larger extended-range battery for the standard Mustang Mach-E will also need to fork over an additional $1,000.

According to the dealer bulletin, the price increases went into effect for anyone placing an order for a 2022 model as of Dec. 8.

Ford continues to work on building as many Mustang Mach-E SUVs as it can. The EV was hit with a handful of delays this past year as the automaker works to ramp up production, but supply chain issues continue to create a tough environment for automakers in general.

