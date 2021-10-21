Ford Maverick hybrid crushes EPA fuel economy tests with 42 mpg city estimate

Enlarge Image Ford

Among the 2022 Ford Maverick's many virtues, none stands higher than the hybrid model's excellent fuel economy. While Ford gave a preliminary estimate of 40 mpg city, the EPA on Thursday confirmed the Maverick's fuel economy number is actually a bit better: 42 mpg.

42 mpg is impressive for any vehicle, but doubly so for a truck with this body style's inherently compromised aerodynamics. Of course, those aerodynamics don't play as big of a role in the city as they do on the highway, which is why the 33-mpg highway rating and 37 mpg combined aren't quite as impressive.

For comparison's sake, the front-wheel drive 2.0-liter EcoBoost-powered Maverick manages 23 mpg in the city, 30 mpg on the highway and 26 mpg combined. Going to all-wheel drive drops that slightly to 22/29/25 mpg, respectively.

All this news about the hybrid Maverick is awesome, but if you want one, you better get serious and get down to your Ford dealer now because Ford expects the hybrid model to be sold out by November.