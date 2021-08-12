Ford debuts the 2022 GT 64 Prototype Heritage Edition at Monterey Car Week

Enlarge Image Ford

The Ford GT supercar made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show way back in 2015, so it's fair to say that the fastest Ford is getting a little long in the tooth. That doesn't mean it's any less handsome, hellaciously fast or exclusive, though. To prove that, Ford announced on Thursday that it would be releasing another special edition of the GT, this time celebrating the 1964 prototype GT that eventually became the world-beating monster we know and love today.

The 2022 Ford GT 64 Prototype Heritage Edition celebrates the final year of GT production with what is arguably the best-looking of the GT Heritage Edition cars. It features Ford's wonderfully creamy Wimbledon White paint on most of its body, and the rest gets a mixture of Ford's might-as-well-be-black Antimatter Blue on the hood, fender tops and as a racing stripe extending back over the roof and onto the active spoiler. The carbon-fiber wheels are also Antimatter Blue and sized at 20 inches. It's a helluva thing.

The interior of the 64 Prototype Heritage Edition features Lightspeed Blue Alcantara seats with silver stitching while the rest of the interior gets a mix of black leather and black Alcantara, and it manages, in our opinion, to pull off the modern-hypercar-by-way-of-vintage-race-car thing really beautifully.

OK, so it looks cool, but what's the deal with the 1964 prototype? Well, of the five prototype GT40s built, only one survives to this day with its original livery: Chassis GT/105. This slice of history will be displayed alongside the 64 Prototype Heritage Edition during its debut at The Quail during Monterey's famed Car Week.

Ford already has its order books open for the 2022 Ford GT, so if you're a Ford-approved GT customer (that means not you, John Cena), then phone up your Ford rep and get ready to write a big fat check. Production of the final year of the GT is scheduled to begin in January.