How to reserve the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford

You've seen it and now you need it. Well, here you go, friends. You can reserve a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning right here, and all you need is a $100 deposit to get on the road to putting one of these electric trucks in your driveway next spring when it launches.

For those who played with the 2021 Ford Bronco reservation process, the F-150 Lightning's is very similar. You'll be met with a screen like the one shown above, where you'll hit the Reserve Now button. Enter your information, whip out a credit card for the $100 deposit and boom-bang-done. You'll receive a confirmation email and a screen showing the details of your reservation, including the confirmation number and the local dealer to take delivery... eventually.

This is only Step 1, though. In the fall, Ford will get in touch to convert your reservation into an actual order and you'll always have access to the progress bar to watch your future F-150 Lightning come to life. And at any point, Ford will hand you your $100 back if you change your mind about the reservation -- it's non-binding and fully refundable. We'll surely get access to a real, full configurator for the pickup, perhaps this fall when order banks open. We should learn more about just how much the pickup costs in all options and trims around then, too.

For now, Ford's reservation tool says the 2022 F-150 Lightning will start at $39,974 excluding excluding destination fee, which is somehow less expensive than an equivalent gas 2021 XL SuperCrew 4x4 -- even before various government green-vehicle incentives. That's for a basic, commercial-customer-oriented model, although the model will be sold at regular retail to normal private customers, too.

Perhaps more importantly, a well-equipped mid-range Lightning XLT model will set you back $52,974 not including destination, before the $7,500 federal tax credit the pickup's eligible for. Also, don't forget to factor in potential state local and even separate local utility incentives for buying an EV. Select a range-topping Limited model and you're looking at a price of around $90,000 before tax credits.

While that's definitely pricy on the high end, at the low- and middle-end of this lineup, the 2022 F-150 Lightning is aiming to democratize electric trucks, and we can't wait to see how potential buyers respond.