2022 Ford F-150 Lightning racks up 20,000 reservations, CEO says

Wednesday night was all about the lightning strike, and the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning sure did. The all-electric truck looks mighty compelling for what buyers get, and we especially dig the fact it's not trying to be anything over the top, it's mostly trying to be an F-Series that happens to be electric. For one reason or another, at least 20,000 people felt the same way and tossed $100 deposits at the Blue Oval in the first hours after the reveal.

Speaking to CNBC on Thursday morning, Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company received 20,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning after the late reveal. That's not too shabby considering it hasn't even been 24 hours. Ford confirmed the figure with Roadshow but didn't share any other details beyond it.

Those who want to reserve one of the electric trucks have the base truck, XLT, Lariat and Limited trims to choose from. The base truck wears the attractive $40,000 price tag, though we haven't actually seen that model just yet. The Limited trim is the truck pictured here and costs a whopping $90,000. The midrange XLT trim will set buyers back around $53,000 before destination. Keep in mind these prices are also before any applicable federal, state and local tax breaks or incentives for buying an EV -- including the federal government's whopping $7,500 tax credit.

Reservations remain open and Ford will contact those with a reservation this fall to turn it into an official order. Production kicks off next spring.

