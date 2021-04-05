2022 Chevy Camaro 1LE performance package reverts to V8-only option

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Say so long to a couple of Chevrolet Camaro options for the 2022 model year, folks. Muscle Cars and Trucks first reported Sunday the Camaro 1LE performance package will not survive past the 2021 model year for V6- and turbo-four powered Camaros. The package will once again become an option reserved exclusively for V8-powered cars.

Chevrolet did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on the changes, but General Motors' fleet order guide does not list the package as an option when choosing the V6 or turbo-four.

The news marks a retreat of the 1LE expansion that started back in 2017 with the sixth-generation Camaro. The pony car's 1LE package for the cars sporting the 3.6-liter V6 or 2.0-liter turbo-four engines adds a ton of equipment for an extra $4,500, including sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 summer tires, a trickle-down suspension from the Camaro SS, a mechanical limited-slip differential, four-piston Brembo brakes and even Recaro seats inside. A flat black hood and unique wheels helped differentiate the cars from standard Camaros. The 1LE goods trickled down to the V6-powered car first and then to the turbo-four car in 2019.

Essentially, the 1LE package was meant to bring more performance to the Camaro's less powerful build combinations, and to help reach the hot hatch crowd with a more affordable price. Reviews Editor Andrew Krok summed it up best when driving the turbo-four version, noting it focuses on poise over power. But it sounds like the package didn't quite strike the target audience GM intended it to.

Now, if you want the extra performance goods, you'll have to select a Camaro SS with the 6.2-liter V8 or a Camaro ZL1 with its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. But let's be honest. The Camaro's at its best with the pushrod V8 under the hood.