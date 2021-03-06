2022 Chevy Bolt EUV driven, wild Bugatti paint job and more: Roadshow's week in review

Greetings, readers. It's hard to believe but we're at the end of another week, and that means it's time for another edition of the Roadshow week in review. If you're just joining us, we take a look in the rearview at all the best reviews and biggest pieces of news that happened in the week that was.
So join us as we look back on the best of the best for the week ending March 6.
Top reviews
2022 Chevy Bolt EUV has more space and better tech
A bigger Bolt is here. Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV for a first spin, and in this case, bigger means better.
The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is a truckier-looking pickup
Social Media Editor Daniel Golson had a go in the 2021 Honda Ridgeline and found it's decidedly a truckier kind of truck with its new duds.
2021 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro and RS E-Tron GT make production-ready debut
CNET contributor Henry Catchpole took the 2021 Audi E-Tron GT for a first drive. This is not a reskinned Porsche Taycan, he promises.
2020 Porsche Cayman T might actually look better with road salt
Top news
- Bugatti nearly quit on this special Divo supercar: The paintwork was so tough, the French marque almost gave up. We're glad it didn't -- it's stunning.
- Meet the Volvo C40 Recharge: The brand's first electric bowed as a coupe-like version of the XC40, and it looks pretty swell.
- Ford says sorry for Mustang Mach-E delays: The brand is offering free charging and cash back for customers experiencing delays.
- Feds probe the Toyota RAV4: After nearly a dozen engine fires, NHTSA will investigate what's going on in 1.9 million SUVs.
- Learn about the Ford Bronco's customization: We go over how to remove the top, doors and much more.
- America's utilities companies are building EV chargers: A massive swath of the country is in for EV chargers as six utility companies team up.
Volvo's C40 Recharge is a slick crossover EV with a coupe-y roofline
Top videos
Go hands-on with the totally new 2022 Nissan Frontier and its wonderful new design.
We take a closer look at Volvo's new EV in person.