2022 Chevy Bolt EUV driven, wild Bugatti paint job and more: Roadshow's week in review

Greetings, readers. It's hard to believe but we're at the end of another week, and that means it's time for another edition of the Roadshow week in review. If you're just joining us, we take a look in the rearview at all the best reviews and biggest pieces of news that happened in the week that was.

So join us as we look back on the best of the best for the week ending March 6.

Top reviews

A bigger Bolt is here. Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV for a first spin, and in this case, bigger means better.

Click here to read our 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV first drive review.

Social Media Editor Daniel Golson had a go in the 2021 Honda Ridgeline and found it's decidedly a truckier kind of truck with its new duds.

Click here to read our 2021 Honda Ridgeline first drive review.

CNET contributor Henry Catchpole took the 2021 Audi E-Tron GT for a first drive. This is not a reskinned Porsche Taycan, he promises.

Click here to read our 2021 Audi E-Tron GT first drive review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Nissan Frontier: Hands-on with the midsize truck...

Go hands-on with the totally new 2022 Nissan Frontier and its wonderful new design.

Now playing: Watch this: Volvo's electric C40 Recharge has the shape to match...

We take a closer look at Volvo's new EV in person.