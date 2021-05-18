2022 BMW i4 preview: 2 models, 80-kWh battery, 300 miles of range and more

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This story starts with a big caveat. I actually drove the camouflaged BMW i4 prototype pictured here, but I can't talk about that experience just yet. There are a bunch of details that BMW plans to keep under wraps until the i4 officially makes its US debut in a couple of weeks. Sorry, kids. Them's the breaks.

What can I tell you about the BMW i4 prototype I drove in Malibu last week? It's a promising preview of what's to come. Familiar, approachable and packed with a ton of new features and technology, the i4 represents a big step forward for BMW's electrification efforts.

Battery, power and range

BMW divulged a few preliminary i4 specs earlier this year, though I can share a couple new pieces of information. For starters, BMW will offer two variants of the i4 in the US, likely with different power levels, though all i4s will use the same battery. The automaker says the i4's battery will be "around 80 kilowatt-hours" -- for reference, the Porsche Taycan's smaller battery option is 79.2 kWh.

My best guess is that BMW will follow the trend of other automakers and offer single- and dual-motor versions of the i4. I'm told the i4 will produce around 500 horsepower -- likely in its higher spec -- and it can accelerate to 60 mph in around 4 seconds. BMW expects the range to be somewhere around 300 miles on the US EPA test cycle.

I can't tell you if the i4 seen here is the lower or higher spec, though I will draw your attention to the 255/35 front and 285/30 rear Pirelli P-Zero summer performance tires and 20-inch wheels. The only other thing I'm permitted to say right now is that the i4 has a variety of brake regeneration modes, which is a key point I'll definitely be revisiting later. Come back in a couple of weeks and I'll tell you all about how the i4 handles the tight, technical roads drizzled over the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu.

iDrive 8 tech

Along with the iX SUV, the i4 will have one of BMW's first implementations of iDrive 8. This updated infotainment tech offers bolder graphics and a more intuitive menu structure, as well as improved natural-language voice controls, 5G connectivity, over-the-air updates and more. I didn't get a chance to really dig in and play with this tech, but the few inputs I made during my drive were met with immediate response, and visually speaking, going from iDrive 7 to iDrive 8 is like trading out your old Dell laptop for a new MacBook Pro.

What's extra cool about iDrive 8 is that it's shown on two screens housed inside one massive, curved display. There's a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster directly in front of the driver and a 14.9-inch display to the right. The transition between the screens and negative space is totally seamless, for a really clean look. Expect this setup to make its way throughout the BMW range over the next few years.

Looks like a 4, feels like a 4

The 4 in the i4's name is this EV's link to BMW's broader 4 Series range of cars. With its low-slung, four-door shape, it's no secret the i4 previews the general design direction of the upcoming 4 Series Gran Coupe, huge grille and all. The overall proportions are about the same as a 4 Series coupe, though the four-door i4 is a bit longer. And hey, since the rear uses a liftback design, it's super easy to access the trunk and fold the rear seats flat to accommodate longer items.

Inside, the connection to the 4 Series will be apparent, with a familiar cabin layout. Sure, the i4 will have that massive iDrive display, but the center console, doors, steering wheel and vehicle controls will all mimic those of the gas-powered 4 Series range. Considering the M440i Coupe's interior is already pretty great, that bodes well for the i4.

Coming very soon

Obviously, the i4 will face some incredibly stiff competition when it launches, not only from the likes of Tesla, but from cars like the Audi E-Tron GT, Lucid Air, Porsche Taycan and more. It stands to reason the i4 will also be a tough sell alongside the iX, what with its more attractive interior and US customers' insatiable appetites for all things SUV.

That said, a big reason to buy the i4 could be how it drives. But until I'm allowed to spill the beans, you'll just have to take my word for it.