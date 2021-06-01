2022 BMW i4 vs. Kia EV6, Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3: How these EVs compare on paper

Enlarge Image BMW

The 2022 BMW i4 made its debut Tuesday, set to take on a growing segment of premium compact EVs. The Kia EV6, Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3 all offer similar performance and size for roughly the same price, but it's worth taking a more in-depth look at just how closely these EVs compare -- on paper, anyway.

BMW released details on both the i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50, and it's the latter we'll be looking at for this comparison, mostly because you guys seem to like the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive EVs the best. In that case, the most obvious competitors are the Kia EV6 GT, Polestar 2 with Performance Pack and Tesla Model 3 Performance. It's worth noting the Hyundai Ioniq 5 would fit in here, too, but the Kia's shape is a little closer to that of the BMW.

Battery and range

Every i4 will use an 83.9-kilowatt-hour battery. Official range figures aren't yet available, but BMW estimates the i4 M50 will have an EPA rating of 245 miles (the single-motor i4 eDrive40 should do a bit better, around 300 miles). Kia doesn't have EV6 GT range estimates right now, and the M50 is expected to last a little longer than the 232-mile Polestar 2. The Tesla Model 3 Performance, meanwhile, is EPA-rated at 315 miles.

Real quick, a note about charging. The Kia EV6 has a major advantage by way of its 800-volt architecture. Kia says the EV6 can take in about 70 miles' worth of range in about 5 minutes, which is seriously impressive. BMW, meanwhile, maxes out at 90 miles' worth of range in about 30 minutes.

BMW i4 M50 Kia EV6 GT Polestar 2 Tesla Model 3 Performance Battery 83.9 kWh 77.4 kWh 78.0 kWh 75.0 kWh Range 245 miles (est.) TBD 232 miles 315 miles

Power and performance



The M50 is the most potent version of BMW's i4, and it comes with real performance hardware to back up the electric motors' added oomph. An adaptive suspension, bigger brakes and larger antiroll bars all make the i4 M50 a solid on-road performer. Based on our experience in an i4 prototype, we like driving it more than the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3.

If numbers are all you care about, Tesla wins again, what with the Model 3 Performance's 3.1-second 0-to-60-mph sprint. The Kia EV6 isn't far behind, though, and thanks to BMW's Launch Control, the i4 should be able to deliver repeat hard acceleration runs without issue.

BMW i4 M50 Kia EV6 GT Polestar 2 Tesla Model 3 Performance Power 536 hp 577 hp 408 hp 480 hp (est.) Torque 586 lb-ft 546 lb-ft 487 lb-ft NA 0-60 mph 3.9 seconds 3.5 seconds 4.5 seconds 3.1 seconds Top speed 140 mph 162 mph TBD 162 mph

Dimensions and design



All four of our contenders are similarly sized and shaped, with the i4 edging out all the others in terms of length. As for design, well, that's certainly subjective, but this is one place where the Tesla finally falls short, if only because of its age. The Polestar 2 looks fresh and modern, the Kia EV6 is edgy and cute and the i4 is certainly sleek, if polarizing. No, not everyone is a fan of the 4 Series' huge grille, but at least it works better here with the closed-off black panels.

Exterior dimensions

BMW i4 M50 Kia EV6 GT Polestar 2 Tesla Model 3 Performance Wheelbase 112.8 in 114.2 in 107.7 in 113.2 in Length 188.3 in 184.3 in 181.0 in 184.8 in Width 72.9 in 74.0 in 73.0 in 73.0 in Height 57.0 in 60.8 in 58.0 in 56.8 in

Pricing and availability



The performance-oriented models are obviously the more expensive versions of these EVs. The new i4, for example, starts at $56,395 (including $995 for destination), but the M50 commands $66,895. That makes it more expensive than the others, though official pricing for the Kia EV6 is still TBD right now. Look for the i4 to hit US dealers in the first quarter of 2022, with the EV6 GT arriving later.