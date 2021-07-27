Bentley Bentayga now available with world's largest carbon-fiber wheels

Enlarge Image Bentley

Bentley this week announced a new wheel design for the Bentayga SUV that makes them the largest carbon-fiber wheels ever fitted to a production car. Developed by Bentley's Mulliner division in collaboration with Bucci Composites, the 22-inch wheels will be available to order later this year.

In addition to looking pretty rad, the wheels provide a number of actual performance benefits. Compared with the Bentayga's regular 22-inch wheels, these new carbon composite rollers save 13 pounds per corner in unsprung mass. The carbon wheels are also stronger and stiffer than normal wheels, and there's less of a loss of camber under hard G-forces. That all means the carbon wheels provide better braking performance, increased stability and agility and less wear on the tires. The carbon wheels are also safer in the event of a major impact that would damage them, as the weave pulls apart for gradual air loss instead of the immediate air loss that would happen with an aluminum wheel.

Bentley says the new wheels are the first carbon wheels to ever pass the rigorous Technischer Überwachungsverei test regimen. The wheels were subjected to tire overpressuring, excessive torque, biaxial stress testing and impact testing for potholes and cobblestones. Bentley also tested the carbon wheels at the Nurburgring Nordschleife as part of its final signoff.

We don't yet know how much the carbon-fiber wheels will cost, but expect a price of at least a few thousand dollars per set. They'll be available in conjunction with other existing carbon-fiber options like the Bentayga's splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and interior trim.