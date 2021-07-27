Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Bentley Bentayga now available with world's largest carbon-fiber wheels

The 22-inch rollers were developed by Bentley's Mulliner division.

2022-bentley-bentayga-mulliner-carbon-fiber-wheels-112Enlarge Image

The Bentayga's new carbon wheels look cool and perform better to boot.

 Bentley

Bentley this week announced a new wheel design for the Bentayga SUV that makes them the largest carbon-fiber wheels ever fitted to a production car. Developed by Bentley's Mulliner division in collaboration with Bucci Composites, the 22-inch wheels will be available to order later this year.

In addition to looking pretty rad, the wheels provide a number of actual performance benefits. Compared with the Bentayga's regular 22-inch wheels, these new carbon composite rollers save 13 pounds per corner in unsprung mass. The carbon wheels are also stronger and stiffer than normal wheels, and there's less of a loss of camber under hard G-forces. That all means the carbon wheels provide better braking performance, increased stability and agility and less wear on the tires. The carbon wheels are also safer in the event of a major impact that would damage them, as the weave pulls apart for gradual air loss instead of the immediate air loss that would happen with an aluminum wheel.

2022-bentley-bentayga-mulliner-carbon-fiber-wheels-111Enlarge Image

The carbon wheels save 13 pounds a corner.

 Bentley

Bentley says the new wheels are the first carbon wheels to ever pass the rigorous Technischer Überwachungsverei test regimen. The wheels were subjected to tire overpressuring, excessive torque, biaxial stress testing and impact testing for potholes and cobblestones. Bentley also tested the carbon wheels at the Nurburgring Nordschleife as part of its final signoff.

We don't yet know how much the carbon-fiber wheels will cost, but expect a price of at least a few thousand dollars per set. They'll be available in conjunction with other existing carbon-fiber options like the Bentayga's splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and interior trim.

