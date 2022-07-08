2022 Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition Is a Looker in Black and Blue

Cars at the top of their respective lineups are generally about as well-equipped as they come. But there's always room for a little somethin' extra, and Audi's latest limited-edition model reminds us of that fact.

Audi this week unveiled the 2022 RS7 Exclusive Edition. Limited to a run of just 23 models, each one will set buyers back $166,495 including destination, which is a pretty massive bump over a base RS7's $119,595 window sticker.

The exterior wears Mamba Black pearl paint, with an exterior package that adds a host of carbon-fiber goodies, in addition to a black optic package that darkens nearly every bit of trim on the body, including the Audi rings front and rear. The brightest bit on the outside is the set of 22-inch alloy wheels wrapped in summer performance tires. Blue brake calipers bring a dash of color, as well.

Enlarge Image Audi

Inside, the paint-it-black motif continues. Black leather and microfiber suede are all over the place, with the former extending to the armrests, center console trim and upper door panels. Sepang Blue stitching breaks up the monotony everywhere the leather can be found. Heck, even the floor mats have leather with blue stitching.

Mechanically, the RS7 Exclusive Edition is no different than its brethren. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 putting out 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, enough to get the RS7 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. A sport exhaust is standard, and its black exhaust tips add a little more aggression. Give the RS7 Exclusive Edition enough space and it'll top out at 190 mph. Expect this model to go on sale later this summer, but don't expect it to linger for long.