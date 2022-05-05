2022 Audi RS3 Starts at $60,000

On Wednesday, Audi announced pricing for the 2022 RS3. This rocket-quick little four-door starts at $59,995 including $1,095 in fees, making it a strong value for the speed and features it offers.

Providing boatloads of is a 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine. This odd-numbered bruiser cranks out 401 and 369 pound-feet of torque, 7 more ponies and 15 additional units of twist than its delivered. A variable exhaust capped by a pair of oval-shaped outlets allows the RS 3's engine to share its unmistakable thrumming voice with the world.

Routing driveline torque to the standard Quattro all-wheel-drive is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This helps the RS3 hit 60 mph in a curt 3.6 seconds, 0.3 ticks quicker than the previous model. Improving the car's handling characteristics, the Quattro now features something called RS Torque Splitter, a multiplate clutch for each rear wheel driveshaft. This allows the torque to be varied from left to right.

Bringing things to a safe, secure stop are more capable brakes. The fronts are made of steel and have 20% greater cooling thanks to new air intakes in the and underbody. Six-piston calipers squeeze the 14.8-inch front rotors while single-pot units bite down on the 12.2-inch rear discs. For a look, all the calipers are painted red. If you're a track-day fiend, the RS3 will be offered with an ultra-high-performance ceramic braking setup that's even more potent, not to mention a whopping 22 pounds lighter.

Visually, the second-gen RS3 wears a wider and is graced with a redesigned single-frame grille for an aggressive look. Flared wheel arches accentuate this car's 1.3-inch wider track, while LED headlights with darkened bezels and 19-inch wheels are standard. The 2022 Audi RS3 will be offered in exterior colors, including Kyalami Green, which looks practically radioactive it's so bright.

Inside, Audi's 12.3-inch Virtual Plus digital instrument cluster is standard for an immersive feel. The car's infotainment is presented on a 10.1-inch touchscreen mounted in of the dashboard. As per usual for the four-ring brand, expect to feature plenty of materials in its cabin.

The 2022 Audi RS3 offers a lot of performance for the money. If you like what this magnum-caliber four-door offers, you don't have to wait long to nab one. Examples are expected to start arriving at dealerships this summer, so get your down payment squared away.