2022 Acura MDX snags IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus award

Roadshow

Acura's recently rebooted 2022 MDX SUV is the latest model to achieve the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's coveted Top Safety Pick Plus award, according to an announcement made by Acura on Tuesday.

As we've stated many times before, getting the Top Safety Pick Plus award from the IIHS is no mean feat. Not only are the IIHS crash test standards more challenging than the federal standards from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but not even stellar crash ratings will get you the award on their own.

Another critical component of the TSPP is the inclusion of headlights rated Acceptable or better as standard equipment across all trim levels. The MDX goes one better with Good ratings for its LED projector units.

The IIHS is also big on ensuring that vehicles can avoid crashes, so it places a premium on having Advanced or Superior frontal crash prevention systems. Acura's standard AcuraWatch driver assistance suite meets these criteria thanks to the inclusion of lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

The 2022 MDX is available from Acura dealers now with a starting price of $47,935, including Acura's $1,025 destination charge.