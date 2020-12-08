2022 Acura MDX reveal: How to watch the luxury SUV's debut

Tomorrow, we're in for a new Acura MDX. Tuesday, Dec. 8 is the date the Japanese luxury brand chose to reveal the luxury SUV and you can watch all the fun unfold right here with us with a livestream of the event in the video player above.

Even though we're yet to see the production car, we already have a really good idea of what to expect from the 2022 MDX. Acura showed off a prototype version of the SUV back in October that basically gave away what the production car will look like. It's hard to see the vehicle changing drastically for production. And if it does, that would be a shame, because it looks quite good. Ditto for the interior.

On the mechanical side of things, we know the MDX's trusty 3.5-liter V6 will return for duty and a 10-speed automatic will send power to the front wheels. Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive will be optional. We don't expect to see it, but there will be an MDX Type S coming, too.

Wait it out with us as we prepare to welcome the new SUV into the world, and maybe let us know what you think about Acura's recent launches in the comment section.