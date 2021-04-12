2021 Volkswagen ID 4 Pro officially rated by the EPA

Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Assuming this isn't some sort of publicity stunt akin to the recent "Voltswagen" brouhaha, the 2021 VW ID 4 all-electric SUV was just rated by the EPA. When the battery is fully juiced, a rear-wheel-drive Pro model should be able to go up to 260 miles on a single charge, VW said Monday. This is 10 more than you get in its rear-drive Pro S and 1st Edition variants, a welcome bump any EV owner can appreciate.

As for "fuel economy," that Pro version of the ID 4 is now officially rated at 107 miles per gallon equivalent in the city, 91 MPGe highway and 99 MPGe combined. The Pro S and 1st Edition models are a whisker less economical, stickering at 104, 89 and 97 MPGe, respectively.

These official ratings are certainly good, comparable to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, though they do leave this VW trailing the Tesla Model Y by a bit. The rear-drive, standard-range variant of Elon Musk's wonder wagon offers 244 miles of range and has a combined efficiency score of 129 MPGe. Even the high-performance all-wheel-drive Model Y stickers at 111 MPGe combined.

When it comes to dynamics, the first ID 4 models are hitting the road with an 82 kWh-battery pack. Hook this Volkswagen SUV to a DC fast charger and it can absorb electrons at 125 kW, which can take it from a 5% state of charge to 80% in less than 40 minutes. ID 4 owners are also treated to three years of free, unlimited charging at the more than 560 Electrify America stations across the country, a significant selling point.

The 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 is motivated by a rear-mounted, permanent-magnet electric motor. Horsepower clocks in at a modest 201 while torque measures a healthy 228 pound-feet. This SUV should drive well even though it's not the fastest thing on the road. The ID 4 has a base price of about $40,000 before any federal tax credits. You can look for this all-electric SUV at dealerships now.