2021 Volkswagen Arteon will start at $38,190 with better tech, more safety

Volkswagen

Volkswagen's Arteon is a handsome hatchback that is currently serving as the flagship of Wolfsburg's North American lineup. For 2021 it's getting a gentle adjustment in the styling department and some more tech and now, thanks to an announcement made by VW on Tuesday, we know how much that is all going to cost.

The 2021 Arteon will start at $38,190, which puts it in line with a perennial Roadshow favorite, the Kia Stinger. Where the Arteon differentiates itself (aside from ze crisp German styling) is in its lack of a higher-performance engine option -- all you get is a 268-horsepower four-cylinder -- and the inclusion of some nice luxury features.

If you step up to the SEL R-Line trim, you can spec the Arteon with all-wheel drive, and if you get the top-level SEL Premium R-Line, you get AWD as standard, alongside other goodies like 20-inch wheels, a Harman Kardon audio system and a massaging driver's seat. However, even the base SE trim is reasonably well-equipped as standard with features like rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming mirror, three-zone climate control, heated power seats and more.

Standard safety features for 2021 include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitor and Rear Traffic Alert. Midlevel and trims and up have adaptive cruise control, a lane-keeping system, automatic high-beam control and parking distance control. Features like VW's Parking Steering Assistant and Overhead View Camera are exclusive to the top trim level.

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is set to hit dealers before the end of 2020.