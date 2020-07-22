2021 Toyota Venza packs standard AWD and hybrid power under $34,000

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Toyota Venza is back, but it's not the frumpy-looking minivan you probably remember. This time, it's an elegant crossover SUV with standard hybrid power and premium strides to its name.

We got our first go in the 2021 Venza recently and walked away impressed, but we also know how much the crossover will cost when it arrives at dealers this summer. Toyota said Wednesday the latest addition to its lineup will start at $33,645 after a $1,175 destination charge for the entry-level LE trim. Hop into a midgrade XLE and the price jumps to $37,175 and a Venza Limited crests $40,000 at $40,975.

The price, no matter which trim, includes an all-wheel-drive layout -- an increasingly popular option. A single hybrid powertrain is standard on all Venzas: It's an electrified 2.5-liter inline-four engine coupled with three electric motors that makes 219 horsepower total. The EPA hasn't gotten its hands on the Venza, but Toyota thinks it will return 39 miles per gallon combined. That will absolutely leapfrog rival crossovers, which tend to return combined fuel economy figures in the low 20-mpg range. Then again, many rivals still offer V6 engine options, or punchier turbo-fours.

No doubt, the Venza isn't exactly an affordable vehicle, but it also packs a lot for the price. Every Venza comes standard with Toyota's Safety Sense 2.0 system, which bundles most of the popular active safety and driver assist features. Automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and road sign readouts are all standard here. Base Venzas get an 8-inch touchscreen for infotainment and a 4.2-inch display for the gauge cluster. The measurements increase to 12.3 and 7 inches for the XLE and Limited trims.

Other notable pieces of standard equipment include a hands-free tailgate, power seats and 18-inch wheels.

Options are rather limited, but a premium JBL audio system, a "Star Gaze" panoramic sunroof with the ability to frost the glass and a digital rearview mirror are notable. Heated seats, a popular add-on, are on the menu and buyers can fit the Venza Limited with ventilated seats, too. For techy folks who want the big screen and better audio, prepare for a $2,300 upcharge on the XLE trim, while the nifty sunroof is an extra $1,400 and exclusively offered with the Limited trim.

Look for the first Venza models to make their way to dealers by this September.