2021 Toyota Sienna costs $35,635 and gets 36 mpg

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

The numbers are in, and the Toyota Sienna is a blockbuster. According to the EPA, all-wheel-drive models should return 35 miles per gallon city, 36 mpg on the highway and 35 mpg combined. Naturally, front-drivers are even more economical, at 36 mpg across the board. That's not bad for a minivan that starts just above $35,000.

Not surprisingly, those figures absolutely annihilate the 2021 Honda Odyssey and the front-drive 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, non-hybrid rivals that are both rated at 19 mpg city, 28 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. Of course, Chrysler also offers a plug-in hybrid version of its stylish minivan, which has an electric-only driving range of 32 miles. When running solely on battery power, the 2020 Pacifica hybrid stickers at 82 MPGe. After its electron reservoir is depleted, this van operates as a conventional hybrid. As such, it's rated at 30 mpg combined, still well behind the new Sienna.

The key to this Toyota's phenomenal fuel efficiency, among other things, is its hybrid drivetrain. Behind that massive grille is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. With some electric motors thrown into the mix and a 1.9-kilowatt-hour nickel-metal hydride battery pack mounted underneath the front seats, this combo delivers an acceptable 245 horsepower, a good bit less than you get in either the Odyssey or Pacifica. No, the Sienna's performance isn't quite as good as what those rivals provide, but the efficiency gains are well worth it.

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

This Toyota is offered in five different trim levels: LE, XLE, XSE, Limited and Platinum. For added appeal, all-wheel drive is available on every model. As for pricing, an entry-level version with front-wheel drive starts at $35,635, including $1,175 in destination fees. Grab a Platinum-grade Sienna with all-wheel drive, pile on the options and you'll have no trouble pushing this van's price tag into the mid-50s.

From its superb fuel efficiency to its lounge-like interior to its generous standard tech, there's a lot to like about the 2021 Toyota Sienna (make sure to read our full review!). If you want to park one of these redesigned minivans in your garage, you won't have to wait long. They should be available at showrooms next month.