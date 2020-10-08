2021 Toyota Sienna won't launch with nifty fridge and vacuum features

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

A refrigerator and vacuum will not be part of the 2021 Toyota Sienna as the automaker once planned, the company told Roadshow on Thursday, as supplier problems will leave them off the menu.

Both the fridge and built-in vacuum were two of the Sienna Limited and Platinum trims' neatest features as the minivan moves to an all-hybrid powertrain lineup and boasts some very cool styling. Toyota originally planned to plop in a vacuum and storage box for the Limited trim, but the Platinum trim was supposed to swap the box for a fridge.

"Unfortunately, due to a supplier issue, the vacuum and refrigerator features will not be available at launch," a Toyota spokesperson told Roadshow. "Availability is to be determined." The fridge and vacuum should come eventually, but it could be a while before minivans with one or both features land at dealerships. The plan remains to start shipping the 2021 Sienna to dealers by the end of this year.

We're looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the new Sienna. While the minivan segment isn't the booming sector it used to be, families still need lots of space for kids, pets and cargo. The best way to haul all of that stuff remains the minivan.