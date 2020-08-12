2021 Toyota Sequoia keeps on trucking with minimal price increases

Toyota

Another year, another Toyota Sequoia. For 2021, the large SUV doesn't change much, but buyers will find a nifty new color for the Sequoia TRD Pro and a new Nightshade Edition. Perhaps the better news is the fact prices don't change much.

The automaker said Wednesday the SUV, now entering its 14th year in production, believe it for not, will start at $51,465 after a $1,365 destination charge. The sum reflects the base Sequoia SR5 model in rear-wheel drive guise. The least expensive 4x4 model costs $54,690, also up $120.

In fact, every trim sees a slight increase of $120, save for the fancier Limited and Platinum trims. They're get a $130 price increase over the outgoing SUV.

The small increases reflect the fact there aren't any major changes afoot for 2021. A 5.7-liter V8 still powers the SUV and makes 381 horsepower and Toyota's suite of active safety gear remains onboard.

For those itching for a 2021 Sequoia, the TRD Pro model does come in a pretty great Lunar Rock color, shown above. However, its debut comes at the expense of Army Green, which goes away. Look for a $65,590 base price for the raddest Sequoia of the bunch. And to keep up with the blackout package trend, the Sequoia Nightshade Edition arrives as well. The blacked-out SUV starts at $61,485 and climbs to $64,710 if you want 4x4 capability.

We'll see the 2021 model hit dealers later this year and hopefully Toyota is prepared to show the SUV some love soon. It and its pickup truck cousin, the Tundra, could use it.