2021 Subaru WRX and WRX STI prices are good news for potential buyers

The 2021 Subaru WRX and WRX STI models soldier on for another model year ahead of anticipated next-generation cars, likely next year. Even though they remain identical to the outgoing model year, Subaru hasn't raised the price on the WRX a single penny. We need affordable sports cars in our lives, so this is good news indeed.

As for the 2021 Subaru WRX STI, it only costs $250 more than last year, which isn't much of anything in the grand scheme of car payments. Subaru issued prices for the latest models on Thursday and we'll see 2021 WRX sedans hit dealers with the same starting price of $28,420 after a $925 destination charge. The WRX STI that bundles more power and way more performance rings in at a justifiable $38,170, also after the same destination fee.

Go home with a WRX and you'll feel a 2.0-liter turbo-four boxer engine ahead of you mated to a standard six-speed manual transmission with 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque on tap. Yes, Subaru sells a CVT with the engine, but please don't. The WRX STI kicks things up with a 2.5-liter turbo-four boxer engine that makes 310 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque. The CVT is not available here, so you're stuck with a stick, which is as it should be in this kind of vehicle.

Admittedly, these cars are in a sense very old at this point. The cabins and tech look and feel mighty dated in comparison with rivals, but that doesn't make them poor choices. We continue to test, and enjoy, our fair share of WRX and WRX STI sedans. It's not like there's a lack of decent technology, it just runs in a clunkier fashion than in fresher cars on sale. There's a 6.5-inch touchscreen unit in both vehicles that runs Subaru's rather meh Starlink system, but thankfully, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. And, guys, you still get a CD player, too.

Subaru still offers plenty of options if you want to take your 2021 WRX or WRX STI to fancy-town, too. If you want one of this generation of WRX or WRX STI, this might be your last shot.