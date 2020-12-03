2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid only gets a $200 price increase

Subaru

The Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is back for the 2021 model year, and the good news is that it's only $200 more than the previous version.

The bad news is that while Subaru has seen fit to update the front fascia as well as the suspension and steering systems to be more responsive, it doesn't seem like it's done anything to address our biggest gripe with the Crosstrek Hybrid: lack of cargo space due to the hybrid system.

The 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid's cruising range is still estimated at 480 miles, which is decent. Being a plug-in hybrid, though, the Crosstrek is able to cruise for 17 miles in EV mode, which isn't bad and should be plenty to get most people to the grocery store and back.

It also offers respectable if not exciting power and torque figures: 148 horsepower and God only knows, respectively (the latter because Subaru refuses to publish the number). We asked Subaru about the torque but didn't hear back in time for publication.

If you want to park one in your garage, you'll have to fork over $36,395 of your dollars (including destination and delivery fees, natch), but the base model doesn't come with niceties like a moonroof, navigation or heated steering wheel. For those, you'll have to add the sole $2,500 option package.

So, while it's likely to be as big of a snoozer as the last one we drove, it's still efficient, and because it's a Subaru, it'll likely remain epic in inclement weather situations. If you're a fan of the brand, it's worth considering when compared with the standard Crosstrek.