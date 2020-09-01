2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost also gets longer-wheelbase Extended model

Rolls-Royce revealed the 2021 Ghost on Tuesday, and as you'd expect, it's absolutely packed to the gills with luxurious amenities. In addition to the standard Ghost, Rolls-Royce will also offer a longer-wheelbase Extended model, and while the company isn't ready to divulge all the details just yet, a microsite for the Ghost Extended is already online, giving us our first look at this stretched-out variant.

Obviously, the Ghost Extended caters more toward owners who might prefer to be driven than actually drive themselves. The wheelbase is stretched by 6.7 inches, all of which directly benefits rear legroom, giving the already-ample Ghost even more space for passengers to really stretch out and get comfortable.

The Extended appears to be largely identical to the standard Ghost in terms of design, though it looks like the metal grille surround extends down through part of the front bumper on the long-wheelbase sedan. It's nice to see the Ghost in a color other than white, too -- this two-tone black-and-green scheme looks great, especially with the contrasting white interior.

Under the hood, the Ghost Extended will have Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12, making the same 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque as it does in the shorter-wheelbase version. All-wheel drive is standard, and the Ghost's new rear-axle steering will surely help with the Extended's maneuverability. The stretched wheelbase will likely come with a slight weight penalty, but given the base Ghost already tips the scales at 5,628 pounds, it shouldn't make that much of a difference.

Rolls-Royce tells us the Ghost Extended's official coming-out party will take place later this month, so we'll have the final details and pricing information around then.