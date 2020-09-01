Tesla Battery Day 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost 2021 Ford Bronco 2021 Ford Bronco pricing 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost also gets longer-wheelbase Extended model

The stretched-out Ghost Extended offers more rear legroom should sir or madam prefer to be chauffeured.

Listen
- 01:32
Rolls-Royce Ghost ExtendedEnlarge Image

The Ghost Extended stretches out by nearly 7 inches.

 Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce revealed the 2021 Ghost on Tuesday, and as you'd expect, it's absolutely packed to the gills with luxurious amenities. In addition to the standard Ghost, Rolls-Royce will also offer a longer-wheelbase Extended model, and while the company isn't ready to divulge all the details just yet, a microsite for the Ghost Extended is already online, giving us our first look at this stretched-out variant.

Obviously, the Ghost Extended caters more toward owners who might prefer to be driven than actually drive themselves. The wheelbase is stretched by 6.7 inches, all of which directly benefits rear legroom, giving the already-ample Ghost even more space for passengers to really stretch out and get comfortable.

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended offers more of what matters

See all photos

The Extended appears to be largely identical to the standard Ghost in terms of design, though it looks like the metal grille surround extends down through part of the front bumper on the long-wheelbase sedan. It's nice to see the Ghost in a color other than white, too -- this two-tone black-and-green scheme looks great, especially with the contrasting white interior.

Under the hood, the Ghost Extended will have Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12, making the same 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque as it does in the shorter-wheelbase version. All-wheel drive is standard, and the Ghost's new rear-axle steering will surely help with the Extended's maneuverability. The stretched wheelbase will likely come with a slight weight penalty, but given the base Ghost already tips the scales at 5,628 pounds, it shouldn't make that much of a difference.

Rolls-Royce tells us the Ghost Extended's official coming-out party will take place later this month, so we'll have the final details and pricing information around then.

Now playing: Watch this: The new Ghost is the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce...
6:19

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost offers top-notch luxury

See all photos