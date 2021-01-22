2021 Porsche Panamera pricing is here, so gird your wallet

Porsche

Porsche's Panamera is one hell of a fast executive cruiser, and it was the recipient of several upgrades for the 2021 model year. These included the GTS model getting an extra 20 horsepower, standard wireless charging, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and standard keyless entry across the range.

The cool part is that for most of the trims across the Panamera lineup, the prices didn't increase at all. We know this because Porsche announced its 2021 Panamera pricing on Friday, and as always, the gap between the base model and the top trim remains vast.

The base model Panamera will retail for $88,550 (including destination), and it goes way up from there before including any options. With your base model Panamera, you get 325 horsepower and a 0-to-60 time of 5.3 seconds. You also get 19-inch wheels, nonmetallic paint, a partial leather interior in black or gray and not too much else.

From there, the sky's the limit. The top-tier Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive will run you a staggering $190,450 (inclusive of destination). For that money, you get 690 horsepower, 0-to-60 in 3.1 seconds, 21-inch wheels, an extended wheelbase, leather interior, 14-way power memory seats and some burled wood trim. Of course, being a Porsche, you can option it to the moon.

In between, you have 19 other trims, which, while complicated, means you stand an excellent chance of getting precisely what you want when configuring your fancy German luxo-missile.

Porsche's order books are open now for 2021 Panamera models, and they're supposed to start reaching dealers and customers sometime in the spring.