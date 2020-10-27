2021 Porsche Cayenne hybrids get more battery power than ever

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Remember last week when Porsche announced that the plug-in hybrid versions of the Panamera would be getting increased performance thanks, in part, to a bigger battery? Well, the folks from Stuttgart confirmed on Tuesday that the Cayenne hybrids are getting the same treatment.

That's right, while the 2020 Porsche Cayenne hybrids made do with a 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery, the 2021 models get their battery capacities boosted to a whopping 17.9 kilowatt-hours. Not bad, right?

There's a catch, though. Because Porsche says the hybrid Cayennes are at least six months away from a US launch, it doesn't have EPA electric-only range estimates, so we don't know just much much mileage those extra 3.8 kilowatt-hours are going to give owners.

However, we do know that the Cayenne powertrains will otherwise carry over unchanged for 2021, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. It means that we'll once again see the mighty V8-powered Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and its 670 horsepower, as well as the less potent but still good Cayenne E-Hybrid, which only gets a V6 and 455 hp.

We don't yet know how much the 2021 Porsche Cayenne hybrids will cost, but they're Porsches, so the answers are likely to be "a lot" and "a lot more in optional equipment."