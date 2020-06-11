2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS has V8 power, Coupe gets center exhaust

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche's GTS models all tend to follow the same formula, and trust me, I mean that as a compliment. The GTS products usually take the best performance bits from Porsche's Turbo models, but package them in a spec closer to that of the less-expensive S. That's exactly what Porsche's done with the 2021 Cayenne GTS, which makes its debut on Thursday.

Both the standard SUV and its not-really-a-coupe-but-whatever Cayenne Coupe counterpart get this GTS treatment, which starts with the fitment of Porsche's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, borrowed from the Panamera GTS. This engine produces a healthy 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque -- significant decreases of 88 hp and 110 lb-ft compared to the Turbo, but increases of 19 hp and 52 lb-ft over the Cayenne S. The V8 is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and Porsche says that if you spec the Cayenne GTS with the Sport Chrono package, launch control will propel you to 60 mph in as little as 4.2 seconds.

In order to make proper use of that power, the GTS siblings have revised adaptive damper settings, as well as a standard air suspension. The chassis of both Cayennes has been lowered by 30 millimeters compared to the S, for a better center of gravity. GTS models come standard with 21-inch wheels and LED headlights, as well.

While both GTS variants come standard with a louder sport exhaust system, the Cayenne Coupe can turn up the wick ever so slightly. If you opt for the Lightweight Sport Package -- which adds a carbon fiber roof, among other things -- the GTS Coupe can be had with center-mounted exhaust pipes, which Porsche says makes the car even louder. It looks super cool, too.

Moving inside, the GTS comes with Alcantara suede on the headliner, seat inserts, armrests and doors. Don't worry, there are lots of GTS logos scattered throughout the cabin, as well.

The 2021 GTS models will start at $108,650 for the standard Cayenne and $111,850 for the Coupe, and both prices include $1,350 for destination. As with everything else, these prices pretty much position the GTS trim evenly between the S and Turbo. For the regular Cayenne, the GTS is $22,200 more expensive than the S but $20,5000 cheaper than the Turbo. In Cayenne Coupe world, the GTS costs $20,600 more than the S but $21,400 less than the Turbo. Look for both to go on sale this fall.