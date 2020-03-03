2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S piles on the power with 640 hp

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche's 911 Turbo S represents the most capable car the automaker produces that doesn't have a GT badge on it. It's a supremely important piece of metal for Porsche, and keeping it at the top requires continual improvement. For the latest generation of 911, the Turbo S returns with a little more of everything.

Porsche on Tuesday unveiled the 992-generation 911 Turbo S. If power and performance is what you're after, there's plenty to take in here. The 2021 Turbo S gets its hustle from a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 engine that is based on the current 911 Carrera's six-pot. Thanks to new variable-geometry turbochargers and other bits of hardware, the car now produces 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 60 and 37, respectively, over the outgoing model.

Throw an all-wheel-drive system into the equation, and the result is sheer speed. The 911 Turbo S coupe will hit 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, with the drop-top Cabriolet model taking just 2.7 seconds for the same feat. Both will hit 205 mph with enough asphalt, and the coupe can blast through the quarter mile in just 10.5 seconds.

Of course, it takes more than just a powertrain to make a car capable of track heroics. The 2021 911 Turbo S produces its mighty grip thanks in part to a body that's 1.8 inches wider at the front and 0.78 inch wider in the rear. 20-inch wheels with 255-width tires work their magic up front, with a staggered 21-inch wheel and 315-width tires handling things out back. The body panels have big intakes to effectively channel air. Rear-axle steering and ceramic composite brakes are standard, while a lower suspension and a louder exhaust are both optional.

The 992-generation 911 doesn't look wildly different than its forebear, but each variant stands out in different ways. The Turbo S, for example, sprouts this big wing out back to produce downforce, and it can change its angle to improve its effectiveness in certain situations.

The interior is similar to other new 911s in that it's a hot jumble of screens with some nice leather and stitching wrapped around 'em. Standard features include 18-way adjustale sport seats, a sportier steering wheel, a Bose surround-sound system and Porsche's Sport Chrono package with an app dedicated to monitoring your time at the track.

All this performance doesn't come cheap, though. When it goes on sale later this year, the 2021 911 Turbo S Coupe will start at $204,850 including destination, whereas the Cabriolet variant will command $217,650.