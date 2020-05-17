2021 Porsche 911 Targa lets the good light in

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche loves the slow burn. Even though the 992-generation 911 has been out and about for some time, the automaker didn't immediately introduce every single possible variant that will exist for the remainder of the generation's life. Instead, it's trickled out new models here and there, and today, it's time for the Targa to take the spotlight.

Porsche on Sunday unveiled the 992-generation 911 Targa. The electronically-operated roof can retract or deploy in about 19 seconds using a button in the cabin. Like Targas of yore, the 2021 911 Targa retains the bar that spans the width of the car, looking not all that different from the outgoing Targa model. Otherwise, the 992 Targa picks up the same exterior updates as the rest of the 911 lineup, including revised front and rear ends with sharper lighting elements. The interior keeps it in the family, too, adopting the latest layout that goes heavy on the screens while still offering plenty of materials that owners can customize in various ways.

Two 911 Targa variants will be offered. The "regular" Targa 4 will utilize a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six gas engine producing 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. The Targa 4S will be a bit meatier, with the same engine producing 443 hp and 390 lb-ft, improvements of 23 and 22 (respectively) over the previous generation. A seven-speed manual transmission is available on the Targa 4S for a little more driver involvement, with the de facto cog-swapper being Porsche's excellent PDK dual-clutch automatic. The Targa 4 is expected to reach 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds, with the 4S dropping that time to 3.4 seconds -- with the optional Sport Chrono Pack, natch.

Of course, there's more to the car than just a peppier flat-six. The 911 Targa gets Porsche's PASM two-mode adaptive dampers are standard, and the 4S also gets a standard electronic limited-slip rear differential (optional on Targa 4). Porsche's new Wet Mode, which uses sensors to detect the presence of water on the road, is also included. 330-millimeter brakes are standard on the Targa 4, growing to 350 mm on the Targa 4S, and as always, Porsche's ceramic-composite brake system is available for a hefty upcharge.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa is slated to hit dealerships in late 2020, but order books are now open for eager Porschephiles. Prepare to pay the piper, though: The 2021 Targa 4 starts at $120,650 including destination, while the Targa 4S commands a lofty $136,550.