2021 Polestar 1 Special Edition brings the gold standard

The Polestar 1 is already one of the most striking cars to spot on the road these days, and for 25 fortunate -- and well-heeled -- customers, this six-figure plug-in hybrid coupe is about to become even more jaw-dropping. Announced Monday at the 2021 Auto Shanghai expo, aka the Shanghai Motor Show, this is the 2021 Polestar 1 Special Edition, which is unsubtly marked out by its matte gold paint.

The Special Edition's look-at-me matte skin should tie in nicely with the Polestar 1's existing gold-colored design touches, which include the finishes on the adjustable Öhlins dampers and the seatbelts. The Special Edition is fitted with matching matte Akebono brake calipers that nestle beneath 21-inch black wheels. Inside, color-matched stitching picks up the theme.

The 609-horsepower Polestar 1 coupe has already been available in a surprisingly large range of matte paints. Five low-gloss hues, Snow, Magnesium, Osmium, Midnight and Space (black), are all already available to order for $5,000 extra (the same colors are available in traditional metallic paint if matte's restrictive hand-wash-only finish isn't your thing).

This Special Edition model from Volvo's premium spinoff brand will carry a similar $5,000 premium, a Polestar spokesperson tells Roadshow. That option price sits atop the standard model's already eye-watering $156,600 MSRP (including $1,600 delivery fee). At launch, Polestar announced plans to build just 1,500 examples of this six-figure, carbon-fiber-bodied PHEV over three years. Production is slated to end later this year, with just 125 slots of the final 500 reservations being earmarked for US consumers.

These gold Special Edition models will be first come, first served, so as many as 25 examples could come to the US and Canada, and as few as zero could land on our shores.