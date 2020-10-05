2021 Nissan Rogue prices are pretty attractive for a new compact SUV

Enlarge Image Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The 2021 Nissan Rogue is set to hit dealers in the next few weeks, but crossover SUV shoppers won't find a significantly higher price if they're looking at the redesigned model. In fact, Nissan's best-selling model costs only $160 more despite the redesign.

The automaker on Monday shared full prices and options for the 2021 Rogue just as we were able to share with you what the new SUV is like in our in-depth review. Those just looking to go home with the cheapest Rogue, an S trim, will find a $27,745 starting price, which is a very minimal increase from last year. The $1,095 destination charge also doesn't change. And if you want all-wheel drive, it's available on every single trim level for an extra $1,400.

Although the base model doesn't see too much of a price hike, Nissan hit its volume-selling trim, the SV, with a more significant increase. The model most buyers will likely go home with costs $470 more, though it's still not a massive uptick. Considering the fact we found the Rogue to be a much nicer vehicle inside with better quality materials and more tech, an extra $470 isn't too bad at all. Moving into the even-better-equipped Rogue SL costs $33,095, and a new Rogue Platinum trim rounds out the top end of the SUV's lineup with a $36,525 price.

You can also add a Premium Package to the volume SV trim, which tosses in features typically locked away in pricier trims for $2,660, and the same package exists for the SL trim for a cheaper $1,320. This package, notably, adds a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system compared to the standard 8.0-inch unit on the SL trim. Of course, all the bells and whistles, including a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 10.8-inch head-up display all come standard on the Platinum trim. No matter which trim, there's an updated 2.5-liter inline-four engine to provide 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. A CVT handles shuffles power to the wheels.

Nissan, overall, didn't mess with success when it comes to the Rogue, and given the automaker's troubles at large, it needs the Rogue to be a smash hit. Thankfully, it plays its cards pretty well given our first impression.