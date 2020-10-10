2021 Nissan Rogue driven, Amazon's sweet electric van and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy Saturday, Roadshow readers. I'm here to take you on another wonderful journey we call the week in review around these parts. Because we like to make sure you never miss the best of the week that was.
There was a lot this week, at that. We drove the new Nissan Rogue and got a better look at Amazon's super cool, Rivian-built electric delivery van. Plus much more.
Grab your morning beverage, or afternoon snack if you slept in, and have a look at the best of the week from Oct. 4-10.
Top reviews
There's a new Nissan in town, and it happens to be the brand's best-selling model. Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2021 Nissan Rogue to see if it can make a splash in the very crowded, and very competitive, compact SUV segment. We learned Nissan played its cards straight down the middle.
Click here to read our 2021 Nissan Rogue review.
Ewing also got behind the wheel of another SUV, but something much different. He drove the 2021 Volkswagen ID 4, which is the brand's first electric car for the US. The takeaway? It's a likable thing and it could sway more Americans to electric cars.
Click here to read our 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 quick drive review.
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got behind the wheel of the 2021 Toyota Supra, which boasts some new updates to make the sports car more fun, in Krok's words. In fact, he thinks those that bought the 2020 model got the shaft because the new Supra is that much better.
Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Supra 3.0 review.
And now for something much different. Reviews Editor Craig Cole took a whack at the 2020 Ford Transit and found it to be shockingly comfortable with boatloads of versatility.
Click here to read our 2020 Ford Transit review.
Top news
- Amazon's cute delivery vans: Rivian will build Amazon's upcoming electric delivery vans and we got tons of new details on the vehicle this week.
- New Acura MDX looks flashy: Acura plans to reveal the next-generation MDX this coming week, but we got a good look at the interior already.
- Tesla PR is no more: We learned this week the automaker dissolved whatever sliver of its public relations team was left and detailed what it means for our coverage moving forward.
- A flock of electric Mercedes-Benzs: The German brand shared new details on the EQS flagship, but revealed a bunch of new EVs in the works, too.
- Toyota to take on Nikola: The Japanese automaker said it will partner with Hino to build a fuel cell-powered semi truck for North America.
- Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit is back: One of our favorite NFS games is getting a remaster, and we got an early look at the game coming next month.
Top videos
Executive Editor Chris Paukert took the new Rogue for a spin and dished out his verdict on the popular SUV.
Every new EV on the way
Reviews Editor Emme Hall dug into all the new electric vehicles coming in the next two years. You'll have many options.
