Grab a 2021 Nissan NV van while you can

Nissan

Nissan commercial vans aren't part of the automaker's future, the company made that clear when announcing the vans' demise last month. But if you really want one, Nissan will give you one last shot. Last Friday, prices for the NV Cargo and NV Passenger van lines arrived; the outgoing vans start at $31,945 for the cargo version and $38,155 for the passenger van.

The entry-level prices get you either an NV 1500 model with the standard roof and a V6 engine, or on the 12-seat passenger side of things, the 3500 S model with a V6. For those in need of V8 power, you'll need to step up to the NV 2500 commercial van for $35,425, or the NV Passenger 3500 for $44,905. There, a 5.6-liter V8 sits under the hood with 375 horsepower versus 261 hp from the 4.0-liter V8. A seven-speed automatic is standard across the board.

If you're looking for big changes to the vans this year, you're out of luck, since Nissan will send the entire NV line packing after production ends next summer. Still, the vans offer plenty of space with room for 10-foot piping, 4x8 drywall and whatever else you want to stuff into the Nissan NV. Opt for the NV 3500 grade and you do get standard navigation now, however.

For the NV Passenger van, the SV trim is new, which includes more infotainment goodies and technology behind its 5.8-inch touchscreen. And that's about it.

As mentioned, production wraps up next summer. You'll see NV models at Nissan lots until they're gone for good.