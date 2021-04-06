2021 Nissan Murano grabs a Top Safety Pick Plus award in latest testing

Enlarge Image Nissan

Say hello to the latest Top Safety Pick Plus winner from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety: the 2021 Nissan Murano. With the SUV's updated headlights and technology, the IIHS said Tuesday the SUV earned its highest award.

New pedestrian crash-avoidance technology pushed the 2021 Murano to a Superior rating for crash-avoidance technology. Vehicle-to-vehicle tech held steady with its Superior rating. In addition, new LED reflector headlights earned a top-rated Good score, and the headlights are standard across the entire range. This is the trickiest part for earning the Top Safety Pick Plus award, which the IIHS revised for 2020.

Aside from the headlights and tech upgrades, the Murano still aced the standard crash tests the IIHS puts each vehicle through. Nissan's midsize SUV earned Good ratings in all six crashworthiness tests. In all, the Murano is one safe machine.