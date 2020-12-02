2021 Nissan Kicks will show off its new duds next week

Nissan

Nissan had a rough time the past couple years, but with a turnaround plan underway, the automaker's ready to start showing more of the cars it hopes will right the ship. We saw the new Rogue, a thinly veiled Nissan Z prototype, but now it's time for the Kicks. On Tuesday, Nissan revealed we'll see the new Kicks on Dec. 8.

The subcompact crossover replaced the quirky Juke here in the US, and although it's far more mild mannered, it's certainly not a bad car. If anything, it could really use a shot in the arm on the design side of things, and the quick teaser video posted to Twitter previews that's what to come. It looks like the tiny Kicks will adopt the familiar Nissan face with angular headlights and a bigger grille.

What remains to be seen is how closely it resembles the new Kicks revealed this past May in Asia. Nissan at the time declined to comment on the design's prospects for the US, but the Asian-market model already looks much better than the car on sale today at American Nissan dealers. The Asian model also adopted Nissan's e-power system, which combines a gasoline engine, a power generator, an inverter lithium-ion battery and an electric motor. The system is incredibly unlikely for the US, so don't get your hopes up for that.

We'll have everything you want to know about the 2021 Kicks when it bows next Tuesday.